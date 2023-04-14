PM Modi arrives in Guwahati, to dedicate northeast’s first AIIMS to the nation

April 14, 2023 12:22 pm | Updated 12:22 pm IST - Guwahati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew into Guwahati on April 14 on a day-long trip where he will dedicate ₹14,300 crore worth of development projects on the first day of the State's spring festival 'Rongali Bihu'.

He was received at the airport by Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, before departing for the first programme of the day at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Guwahati at Changsari in Kamrup (Rural) district.

He will dedicate the ₹1,123 crore medical facility, the first AIIMS in the northeast, to the nation and will also virtually inaugurate three medical colleges at Nalbari, Nagaon and Kokrajhar.

One of the highlights of Mr. Modi's visit will be a mega Bihu dance which will feature more than 10,000 performers.

He will also lay the foundation stone of Assam Advanced Health Care Innovation Institute (AAHII) and launch ' Aapke Dwar Ayushman' campaign by distributing Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) cards to eligible beneficiaries. He will attend a programme to mark the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Guwahati High Court at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, Guwahati.

The operationalisation of AIIMS, Guwahati, will mark a momentous occasion for the State of Assam and the entire North-East region, it said, asserting that this is a testimony of Mr. Modi's commitment to strengthening health infrastructure across the country.

The foundation stone of this hospital was also laid by Mr. Modi in May 2017. Built at a cost of more than ₹1,120 crore, the AIIMS Guwahati is a state-of-the-art hospital having capacity of 750 beds, including 30 AYUSH beds. This hospital will have an annual intake capacity of 100 MBBS students and will provide world class health facilities to the people of northeast.

“The three medical colleges at Nalbari, Nagaon and Kokrajhar have been built at a cost of about ₹615 crore, ₹600 crore and ₹535 crore respectively. Each medical college will have an annual intake capacity of 100 MBBS students,” it said.

“The ceremonial launch of ‘ Aapke Dwar Ayushman’ campaign is a step towards realising Mr. Modi’s vision of reaching out to every beneficiary to ensure 100% saturation of welfare schemes,” it said.