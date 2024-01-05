GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM Modi arrives at BJP office in Jaipur to meet office-bearers, newly elected MLAs

The PM was received by the Governor and the Chief Minister.

January 05, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Jaipur

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the BJP office, in Jaipur, on Jan. 5, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the BJP office, in Jaipur, on Jan. 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the BJP office in Jaipur to meet office-bearers and newly elected MLAs.

This is Mr. Modi's first visit to the party office in Jaipur since becoming prime minister.

Mr. Modi is also expected to address a conference of DGPs and IGPs from across the country being held in the city.

The prime minister arrived at Jaipur airport, where he was received by Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal, among others. He left the airport for the party office amid tight security.

BJP leader Rajendra Rathore told reporters at the airport that Mr. Modi will interact with the party's office-bearers and MLAs and have dinner with them.

Mr. Modi will go to Raj Bhavan from the BJP office and spend the night there.

