PM inaugurates new terminal buildings of Pune and Kolhapur airports

March 11, 2024 04:52 am | Updated 04:53 am IST - Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 10 virtually inaugurated the new terminal buildings of Pune and Kolhapur airports in Maharashtra, featuring modern amenities.

Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar attended the event at Pune airport, where Mr. Fadnavis disclosed plans for a new airport at Purandar in Pune district, which has the potential to boost Pune’s GDP by 2%.

The recently inaugurated Lohegaon International Airport terminal in Pune spans 7,50,000 square feet with a capacity for over one crore passengers annually, boasting 10 aerobridges and 72 check-in counters. Kolhapur’s new terminal, covering 4,000 square meters, will showcase local culture and heritage, and accommodate 10 check-in counters.

Mr. Fadnavis, addressing the gathering, said that the government’s commitment to developing new airports across the State. “The State government has decided to develop new airports in the State. The government is planning to develop a new airport at Purandar and permissions for it are being taken. Lakhs of people will get employment at the new airport proposed to be built at Purandar. The new airport will help in increasing Pune’s GDP by 2%,” he said.

Speaking at another event in Navi Mumbai, the former Chief Minister said that the country’s most modern and biggest cyber lab to combat crime will come up in Navi Mumbai.

He urged the Maharashtra police to prepare for the enforcement of three recently passed laws — the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharat Sakshya Act — scheduled to take effect nationwide on July 1.

These three laws were approved by the Parliament on December 21 last year and received assent from President Droupadi Murmu on December 25.

The BJP leader inaugurated the Evidence Management Centre (EMC) and the Evidence Despatch Van (EDV) in Navi Mumbai and said that these acts would introduce radical changes by incorporating provisions for cutting-edge electronic and technical evidence, ultimately bolstering conviction rates.

He highlighted the pioneering nature of EMC and EDV in the State and said: “The EMC and EDV are the first of its kind in the state. These should be replicated across Maharashtra. The EMC has no human intervention and the entire procedure of handling evidence through it will increase conviction rates. Instances of hacking and other cyber frauds are on the rise.”

He said that the conviction rate was 9% in 2011-12 and has now gone up to 50%. “Focus on technical evidence will be strong so that conviction can be had even if witnesses turn hostile. This will deter crime. The police must also opt for blockchain as tampering is not possible,” Mr. Fadnavis, who also holds Home Department portfolio said.

The Navi Mumbai police commissionerate is the first in the country that is as per the new acts that will come into force from July 1, he said.

“As digital transactions increase so will cyber crimes. The most modern cyber project and cyber lab in the country will be based in Navi Mumbai. All banks, NBFCs, and social media sites will be brought on one platform to detect crimes as quickly as possible,” he added.