PM holds meeting with Assam council of ministers

March 07, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - Guwahati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a closed-door meeting with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his council of ministers at a guest house here, officials said.

There was, however, no media briefing on what transpired at the meeting.

Later, Mr. Sarma tweeted, "A rare privilege for my Cabinet colleagues to have got an opportunity to get blessings and margdarshan of Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, today in Guwahati."

According to the officials, the meeting, held at Koinadhora state guest house here, lasted for nearly two hours.

Health Minister Keshab Mahanta had said on Monday that the working of all departments was expected to be discussed, but did not give any specific details.

The PM is on a two-day visit to the northeast to attend the oath-taking ceremonies of the new governments in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura.

Mr. Modi had arrived here in the morning and left for Shillong by a helicopter to witness the swearing-in of the Conrad Sangma-led government.

He then attended the oath-taking function of the Neiphiu Rio-led council of ministers in Kohima.

The Prime Minister returned to Guwahati in the evening and was received by Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Sarma at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

"Welcomed him at Guwahati Airport along with Hon Governor Shri @Gulab_kataria ji. Looking forward to have a day full of learnings, blessings & joy in the presence of Hon PM," Mr. Sarma tweeted.

As the PM drove out of the airport, people in large numbers welcomed him with showering flowers on his cavalcade, with members of different communities performing song and dance numbers to mark the occasion of Holi.

"It's colours of joy, affection and admiration for Adarniya Pradhan Mantri Shri Narendra Modi ji on eve of Holi in Guwahati," the chief minister tweeted.

Mr. Modi was seen waving at the performers.

He took to Twitter to share pictures of his visit to the state and wrote that he was "overwhelmed by the love and affection bestowed on him in Guwahati".

Earlier on Tuesday, Mr. Sarma had claimed that politics of vote bank has been overshadowed by the politics of development, spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

People of North East have "never witnessed such love and care from the Centre. We are feeling truly blessed," he had said.

The PM is scheduled to leave for Agartala from Guwahati on Wednesday morning to attend the swearing-in of the Manik Saha-led BJP government in Tripura.