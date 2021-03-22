PM extends greetings on 'Bihar Diwas'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election rally in Bihar. | File

New Delhi

22 March 2021 12:04 IST

PM Modi took to Twitter to convey his greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people of Bihar on the occasion of ‘Bihar Diwas’ and wished that the state continues to create new dimensions of development.

‘Bihar Diwas’ is celebrated on March 22 every year to commemorate the date on which the province came into being during the British rule.

“Wishes to all the residents of the state on ‘Bihar Day’. May this state, which has a special identity due to its glorious past and rich culture, continue to create new dimensions of development,” Mr. Modi tweeted.

