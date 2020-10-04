Plea to remove Mathura Idgah Masjid dismissed

LUCKNOW

Suit from devotees untenable, a threat to judicial system, says court

Dismissing a suit seeking the removal of the Shahi Idgah Masjid adjacent to the Shri Krishna Temple in Mathura, a local court observed that if each and every devotee of Lord Krishna was allowed to institute such suits, it would jeopardise the judicial and social system.

In an order dated September 30, civil judge (senior division) Chhaya Sharma noted that it was well established that Lord Krishna was a revered deity of Hindu religion and was known as an avatar of Lord Vishnu. While stating that Lord Krishna had countless followers and devotees across the world, the judge said if every devotee was allowed to file a suit like this, it would jeopardise the judicial and social system.

The court also said the argument of the plaintiffs to institute the suit on the basis of them being devotees was not justified and was legally untenable.

The judge, while deciding on the maintainability of the suit, said the plaintiffs do not have the right to sue in the matter and hence there was no base to register the case.

The suit was filed by Lucknow-based advocate Ranjana Agnihotri and seven others on behalf of the child deity Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman. The U.P. Sunni Central Waqf Board and the Committee Of Management of Trust of Shahi Idgah were arraigned as defendants along with Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust, Mathura, and Shri Krishna Janma Sthan Seva Sansthan.

The suit sought cancellation of the decree passed in July 1973 by Civil Judge, Mathura, declaration, prohibitory and mandatory injunction and for removal of encroachment from the land in question. It had also sought recovery of 13.37 acres situated within the area of the temple.