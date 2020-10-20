Plea seeks paid leave for women govt. employees

New Delhi

20 October 2020 00:19 IST

Facilities also sought during periods

A petition before the Delhi High Court has sought direction to the Centre and the Delhi government to grant paid leaves and periodic rest to women employees during time of menstruation.

The plea by Delhi Labour Union said that women be provided special casual or paid leave as menstruation is intrinsically related to human dignity and by not providing separate toilet facilities, breaks to maintain hygiene during the particular period and paid leaves in form of special casual leaves, the authorities are depriving the employees of their dignity.

Overtime allowance

The petition filed, through advocate Rajiv Agarwal, sought direction to grant paid leaves for four days a month to all classes of women employees including daily wagers, contractual and outsourced workers and to pay overtime allowance to menstruating women employees if they opt to work during that period.

