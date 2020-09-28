Plea seeks end to stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana in view of COVID-19

Delhi High Court asks Centre to respond; issues notices to pollution control boards

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Union government to respond to a plea seeking an end to stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan also issued notices to the respective state pollution control boards on the plea by Mr Sudhir Mishra, an advocate, seeking urgent steps to curb the stubble burning.

Senior advocate Arvind Nayar, representing Mr Mishra, argued that in the current pandemic situation, the stubble burning would lead to massive increase in the number of emergency cases.

“The high level of pollution caused due to stubble burning also affects the respiratory functions in human beings, making the immune system weaker”, the application filed through advocate Ritwika Nanda and Petal Chandhok stated.

The application cited various news reports of recent stubble burning in parts of Punjab and Haryana. However, very little was being done to curb the escalating situation of constantly rising air pollution, it said.

The High Court has listed the matter for hearing on October 22 and asked the Centre to find out if any similar matter was pending before the Supreme Court.

The application was filed in an already pending case to curb air pollution in the capital.