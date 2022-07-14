SC rejects plea for probe into alleged killings of villagers during anti-naxal operation in Dantewada

A view of Supreme Court of India. File | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

July 14, 2022 11:47 IST

Activist Himanshu Kumar, who sought an independent probe into the alleged extra-judicial killing of members of the tribal community during anti-naxal operations at Dantewada in 2009, was asked to pay ₹5 lakh as ‘exemplary costs’.

The Supreme Court on Thursday turned the tables on activist Himanshu Kumar by ordering him to pay ₹5 lakh as "exemplary costs" after rejecting his 13-year-old public interest litigation petition seeking an independent probe into the alleged extra-judicial killing of members of the tribal community by the Chhattisgarh Police and Central security forces during anti-naxal operations at Dantewada in 2009.

A Bench of Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and J.B. Pardiwala, in a judgment, ordered Mr. Kumar to deposit the amount with the Supreme Court Legal Services Authority in four weeks, failing which the authorities could initiate appropriate action to recover the money from him.

Without expressing any final opinion, the court gave permission to launch a criminal investigation against individuals and organisations under charges, which may also include Section 211 (bringing false charges of offences) of the Indian Penal Code. The court said even criminal conspiracy may "surface".

Though the investigation charge was given to the Chhattisgarh Police by the court in its judgment, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for the Centre, said the probe may have "multi-State implications" and Central agencies ought to be involved.

Justice Pardiwala, who pronounced the judgment for the Bench, orally said Mr. Mehta's request was "permissible".

"We will clarify this and sign the order", Justice Khanwilkar said after a brief interaction on the Bench with Justice Pardiwala.

The go-ahead for a criminal investigation was given by the court on the basis of an application filed by the Centre to initiate perjury proceedings against the petitioners for hoisting the executions carried out by the naxals on the heads of the Central security forces. The court, however, said there was no need to proceed further with the accusation of perjury.

The Centre had accused the petitioners of trying to use the legal process to get protective orders in favour of left-wing extremists.

"The victims of abuse and atrocities inflicted by unscrupulous left-wing extremists are being misguided by some motivated individuals to provide legal protection to the left-wing extremists by obtaining protective orders from the Supreme Court through fraudulent and deceitful machinations," the Centre had submitted.

In February 2010, Chhattisgarh told the Supreme Court that security forces functioned in the naxal-affected areas of the State every day with a "death band" around their heads.

‘Every officer marked for death’

It had even produced in court a series of wireless intercepts to show that "every officer in the area is marked for death".

The State had described the challenges faced by a police officer working in the "tough terrain" of naxal areas, sandwiched between "helpless" tribals and "people who took law into their hands and terrorise villagers".

The State had said the forces were trying their best to protect the villagers from "greater harm".

"There is no oppressor or oppressed here. We are just pointing out the inability of the State to be physically there and protect the tribals every time," then Solicitor General Gopal Subramanian, appearing for Chhattisgarh, had said.

At the time, the Supreme Court had ordered a District Court in Delhi to record the statements of tribal witnesses who were produced before it under heavy protection.