Plea seeking probe into killing of villagers during anti-Naxal operation junked by SC

Court also fines petitioner

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea seeking an independent probe into the killing of some villagers in Chhattisgarh during an anti-Naxal operation in the State in 2009.

A bench of Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and J.B. Pardiwala also imposed an exemplary cost of ₹5 lakh on petitioner and social activist Himanshu Kumar.

The plea was filed by Mr. Kumar and others in connection with the killing of around a dozen villagers in Dantewada district during the anti-Naxal operation.