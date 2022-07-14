Plea seeking probe into killing of villagers during anti-Naxal operation junked by SC
Court also fines petitioner
The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea seeking an independent probe into the killing of some villagers in Chhattisgarh during an anti-Naxal operation in the State in 2009.
A bench of Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and J.B. Pardiwala also imposed an exemplary cost of ₹5 lakh on petitioner and social activist Himanshu Kumar.
The plea was filed by Mr. Kumar and others in connection with the killing of around a dozen villagers in Dantewada district during the anti-Naxal operation.
