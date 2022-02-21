Plea in Calcutta High Court in student leader Anish Khan death case

A lawyer on Monday made an oral prayer before the Calcutta High Court, seeking initiation of a suo motu motion into the "mysterious" death of student leader Anish Khan at Amta in Howrah district, which led to widespread protests and demands for investigation by an independent agency. Justice Rajasekhar Mantha asked the lawyer to appear before the court with a written prayer at 2 p.m. The lawyer made the oral plea before Justice Mantha, praying for the court's intervention by way of a suo motu motion into finding who are the persons responsible for the death of Khan. Alleging that four persons had come to their house on Friday night donning police and civic volunteer uniforms, Khan's father has claimed that his son was pushed off the third floor of their house in Amta. Khan's family has been demanding a CBI investigation into the death.



