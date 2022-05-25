Plea for nod to prayers at ‘Shivling’ in Gyanvapi complex transferred to fast-track court

A view of Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi. | Photo Credit: PTI

May 25, 2022 16:55 IST

The plea was filed on behalf of the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh.

A district court in Varanasi on May 25 transferred a petition seeking permission to worship a "Shivling" claimed to have been found in the Gyanvapi complex during a videography survey to a fast-track court for hearing on May 30.

District court judge A.K. Vishevesh ordered the transfer of the suit to a fast-track court, government counsel Rana Sanjeev Singh said.

The petition filed by Kiran Singh, wife of Sangh president Jitendra Singh Bisen and its general secretary, on May 24 sought a ban on the entry of Muslims into the complex, handing over the complex to it and permission to offer prayers at the "Shivling".

On a request by the plaintiffs, the court had agreed to hear the third aspect — permission to offer prayers at the Shivling — on May 25.

On May 24, the judge had fixed May 26 for hearing on the maintainability of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case as per the directions of the Supreme Court.