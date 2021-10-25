Plea against Ramdev by doctors' association can't be thrown out: Delhi HC

New Delhi

25 October 2021 19:18 IST

“Prime facie, it appears that the present suit can't be thrown out at the threshold without granting leave to institute the suit,” said Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court Monday said that prima facie, a suit filed by several doctors' associations against Yoga guru Ramdev for allegedly spreading misinformation against allopathy amid the COVID-19 pandemic deserves consideration and cannot be “thrown out” at the first stage.

Justice C. Hari Shankar said at the present stage, he only needs “to seen if allegations in the complaint make out a case to be entertained”.

“The allegations may be right or maybe wrong. He may say he did not say any such thing... It needs to be looked into,” said the judge.

“Prime facie, it appears that the present suit can't be thrown out at the threshold without granting leave to institute the suit,” said the High Court which had earlier sought Mr. Ramdev's stand on the institution of the proceeding.

Delhi High Court listed the matter on October 27 to enable the counsel for Mr. Ramdev to make his submissions.

Three Resident Doctors' Association of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Rishikesh, Patna and Bhubaneshwar as well as Association of Resident Doctors, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh; Union of Resident Doctors of Punjab (URDP); Resident Doctors' Association, Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College, Meerut, and Telangana Junior Doctors' Association, Hyderabad had moved the High Court earlier this year.

They alleged that Mr. Ramdev was misleading and misrepresenting to the public at large that allopathy was responsible for the deaths of several people infected by COVID-19, and insinuating that allopathic doctors were causing the deaths of the patients.

Senior counsel Akhil Sibal, representing the associations, said that amid a pandemic, the Yog Gugu made unsubstantiated claims on Coronil being a cure for COVID-19, contrary to the licence granted to the drug for merely being an “Immuno-booster”.

The senior counsel claimed that Mr. Ramdev's statements were not “bonafide opinions” but were made for marketing and commercial use.

“This is a person with no degree. He is dispensing medical opinion in a regulated field, endangering life amid a pandemic. People are gullible. He is a repeat offender. He claimed Yoga can cure AIDS and cancer. You can't just say things and dupe people. The commercial speech comes with some responsibility,” he said.

“Everyone has a right to commercial gain. Profit is not really a ground. You have to make out a case for public nuisance. Making a profit is not a public nuisance,” the court observed during the hearing.

In their plea filed through advocate Harshavardhan Kotla, the associations had submitted that the yoga guru, who is a highly influential person, was sowing doubts in the minds of the general public concerning the safety and efficacy of not only allopathic treatments but also COVID-19 vaccines.

The plea alleged that the misinformation campaign was nothing but an advertisement and marketing strategy to further the sales of the product sold by Mr. Ramdev, including Coronil which claims to be an alternative treatment for COVID-19.

The other defendants in the plea include Acharya Balkrishna and Patanjali Ayurveda. The court had on June 3 issued summons to Mr. Ramdev on a plea by the Delhi Medical Association in connection with his alleged statements against allopathic medicines and claims regarding Patanjali's Coronil kit.

The court had refused to restrain Mr. Ramdev at that stage saying the allopathic profession was not so fragile.

It had, however, orally asked Mr. Ramdev's counsel to tell him not to make any provocative statements.