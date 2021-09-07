Plantation drive to mark Pilot’s birthday

JAIPUR

07 September 2021 00:37 IST

In a massive show of strength, supporters of former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot undertook a tree plantation drive in all the 200 Assembly constituencies of Rajasthan on Monday on the eve of his birthday.

Mr. Pilot, born in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur town in 1977, will turn 44 on Tuesday.

On the occasion, a target was set to plant at least 10 lakh saplings across the State in two days. Mr. Pilot’s loyalists claimed that this would be a “new record” for the State, where 6.11 lakh saplings were planted by a team of volunteers in Dungarpur district in 2009.

Advertising

Advertising