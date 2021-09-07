Other States

Plantation drive to mark Pilot’s birthday

In a massive show of strength, supporters of former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot undertook a tree plantation drive in all the 200 Assembly constituencies of Rajasthan on Monday on the eve of his birthday.

Mr. Pilot, born in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur town in 1977, will turn 44 on Tuesday.

On the occasion, a target was set to plant at least 10 lakh saplings across the State in two days. Mr. Pilot’s loyalists claimed that this would be a “new record” for the State, where 6.11 lakh saplings were planted by a team of volunteers in Dungarpur district in 2009.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 7, 2021 12:40:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/plantation-drive-to-mark-pilots-birthday/article36328460.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY