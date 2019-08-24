Plan to strengthen Jagannath temple security

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday stressed the need to strengthening the security features of Shree Jagannath Temple and announced a package of ₹500 crore to develop Puri as a world heritage city.

The package focuses on infrastructure development, multi-lane roads, bridges, multi-level parking, amenities, revival of the Musa river, renovation of ponds, redefining the Maths and rehabilitation of the people ousted from the security zone around the Lord Jagannath temple.

Chairing a meeting at the Lok Sabha Bhawan here, Mr. Patnaik said infrastructure development of Puri was crucial to make it an attractive world heritage city. Considering the present security environment, it was highly essential to strengthen the security features of the Shree Jagannath Temple, he said.

Saying there could be no compromise on the security of the temple, Mr. Patnaik appealed to the people of the city to consider it as a service and cooperate in the implementation of the initiatives of the government.

New link road

The decisions taken included a new link road connectivity from Puri bypass from Malatipatpur to the Jagannath Ballav Matha at a cost of ₹190 crore. This 1.5-km iconic link would be connected by a trumpet bridge.

The Jagannath Ballav Math would be developed as an attractive pilgrim centre with multi-level car parking, amenities, commercial and meditation space and multi-modal hub costing ₹180 crore.

The Musa river would be revived and connected to the Mangala river (₹85 crore) and the focus would be on restoring the natural ecology and recreational activities at the river edge.

Pedestrian bridge

The Atharnala bridge would be developed as an iconic pedestrian heritage bridge with the support of the Archaeological Survey of India. A new lake would be developed in the city on 28 acres at a cost of ₹35 crore.

As regards the Mathas, the meeting decided that those coming under the security zone would be redefined by conserving their ancient artefacts.

The shops and houses coming under the security zone would be shifted and the government would provide houses and shops to the affected people.

Many heritage lakes such as Sweta Ganga, Markanda, Narendra and Indradyumna would be renovated and heritage sites would be preserved, the meeting decided.

The Chief Minister directed that all these projects should be completed in two years.

The Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation would take responsibility of these projects.