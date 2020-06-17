Place quarantine guidelines on record, SC tells U.P. govt.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to place on record its guidelines for quarantine and hospital treatment of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients in the State.
A three-judge Bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan ordered the State to file an affidavit with the details. The court listed the case for further hearing when the court reopens after vacation on July 6.
It asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta also to obtain necessary instructions on the guidelines implemented in Uttar Pradesh.
The direction came after senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan highlighted the case of a pregnant woman who died unable to get admitted to a hospital.
In a previous hearing, the court had asked the State government about its quarantine rules when it was informed that the ones in Noida were “contrary” to the national guidelines notified by the Centre.
The court was originally hearing a petition about the lack of a uniform pass system for commuters in Ghaziabad, Noida and Gurugram who travel across the border to Delhi.
