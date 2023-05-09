Pistols were made in Kanpur under Samajwadi Party regime, now the city is defence hub: Adityanath

May 09, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Lucknow:

May 9, the last day of campaigning for the second phase of urban local body elections in Uttar Pradesh, saw rallies and roadshows by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav.

Addressing a rally in Kanpur, Mr. Adityanath said that while kattas (pistol) were manufactured there during the SP regime, the city is establishing a new identity as a hub of defence production under the BJP rule.

Mr. Adityanath added that Kanpur, which was infamous for frequent curfews, is on the path of rapid development. “Kanpur was once known for frequent curfews. Today the airport in Kanpur is ready and will be inaugurated this month itself. The Greenfield Express Highway between Lucknow and Kanpur is giving the city a new identity. The enhanced connectivity of Kanpur has also increased productivity of the city,” he said.

Call for ‘triple-engine govt.’

Mr. Adityanath asked voters to form a triple-engine government, which will work for the betterment of the State. “Uttar Pradesh and the Centre worked together to provide more than 22,000 houses in Kanpur city under the PM Awas Yojana. The work on providing interest-free loans to more than 71,200 street vendors has been done. More than 51,800 destitute women and more than 75,300 elderly people are getting the benefit of the pension scheme in Kanpur. I urge you to vote for BJP candidates, for a triple-engine government,” he said.

He added that those responsible for riots and curfews in Kanpur and who played with people’s faith in the past were fielded by the SP in the municipal polls.

Counting on May 13

The second phase of urban body elections will be held on May 11 across 38 districts. The polling in the first phase was held on May 4 in 37 districts. Counting of votes for both phases will take place on May 13.

Countering the BJP’s high-pitched campaign, the SP president and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav held public meetings and road shows in Kanpur alleging the BJP did not have a single achievement to tell the public, hence the Chief Minister was discussing tamancha (pistol) to divert attention from core issues. “The BJP has committed massive corruption in the municipal corporations. Their leaders have cheated voters in the name of Smart Cities. If you ask them about health services, they will say tamancha, if you ask them about education, then they will say tamancha,” said Mr. Yadav, while adding that the urban body polls are being held for cleaning drains, waste management, reducing house tax, solving public problems and enhancing public facilities.

The SP president further alleged that there was massive corruption in the name of cleaning the Ganga. “The Chief Minister is saying that selfie points have been made at two places, but drains are falling into the river. There is a lot of foul smell in the river water,” he said.