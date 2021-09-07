Pilot’s supporters launch plantation drive for his birthday

JAIPUR

07 September 2021 03:37 IST

A target was set to plant at least 10 lakh saplings across Rajasthan in two days

In a massive show of strength, supporters of former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot undertook a tree plantation drive in all the 200 Assembly constituencies of Rajasthan on Monday on the eve of his birthday. Mr. Pilot, born in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur town in 1977, will turn 44 on Tuesday.

On the occasion, a target was set to plant at least 10 lakh saplings across the State in two days. Mr. Pilot’s loyalists claimed that this would be a “new record” for the State, where 6.11 lakh saplings were planted by a team of volunteers in Dungarpur district in 2009.

The Congress workers of the Pilot camp had achieved a record donation of 45,000 units of blood to mark his birthday last year. The blood donation camps were organised at 400 locations across the State to greet Mr. Pilot.

Continuing wedge

The Congress leader’s supporters have been organising the programmes such as tree plantation, fodder supply to the cattle, eye donation pledge, food and fruits distribution to the poor and distribution of books to poor children on his birthday in the past. This year’s activity assumed significance in the wake of the continuing wedge between rival factions of the ruling Congress.

A target was set for planting at least 5,000 saplings in each Assembly constituency and the plantation was carried out at village panchayat land, government school grounds, roadside and public parks.

Support to farmers

Ladnun MLA Mukesh Bhakar, considered close to Mr. Pilot, said the saplings were purchased from the local nurseries to provide support to farmers. All village panchayats in his constituency, falling in Nagaur district, were covered during the drive, he said. Water tankers and tools were arranged by Congress workers.

Mr. Pilot, an MLA from Tonk, will meet his supporters and party workers at his residence here on Tuesday morning. The young Congress leader, who was sacked as the Deputy Chief Minister and Pradesh Congress president after his unsuccessful rebellion last year, is yet to be rehabilitated in the State’s power structure.