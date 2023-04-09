HamberMenu
Pilot to observe day-long fast demanding action against ‘corruption’ during BJP rule in Rajasthan

Pilot said he and other Congress leaders had raised the issue of corruption by the then BJP Government when they were in Opposition

April 09, 2023 01:26 pm | Updated 01:26 pm IST - Jaipur

PTI
Congress senior leader Sachin Pilot. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on April 9 said he will observe a day-long fast in Jaipur demanding action against alleged corruption in the previous BJP Government.

The former deputy chief minister said he and other Congress leaders had raised the issue of corruption by the then BJP Government when they were in Opposition and had promised to take action after the grand old party is voted to power.

No action was taken and to press for the demand, I will observe a day-long fast at Shaheed Smarak on April 11, Mr. Pilot told reporters at a press conference.

He said he has apprised the district administration about his plans.

