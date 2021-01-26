Pilot dies as Army chopper crash lands in Jammu

Jammu

26 January 2021

A pilot, who sustained injuries after an Army chopper crash landed in Jammu’s Lakhanpur on Monday evening, succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, said an Army official.

Another pilot too was injured in the incident that took place at 7:50 p.m. “A Dhruv helicopter on a routine patrolling crash landed near Basoli Morh of Lakhanpur, within the perimeter of an Army installation,” officials said.

