Pilot, co-pilot missing after Army chopper crashes in north Kashmir’s Bandipora
Cheetah helicopter was on its way to Gurez’s Tulail area to shift sick BSF personnel
A pilot and his co-pilot went missing after an Indian Army helicopter, on its way to a narrow valley in north Kashmir’s Bandipora, crashed on Friday afternoon.
An official said the ground staff lost communication with the Cheetah helicopter when it was on its way to Gurez’s Tulail area to shift sick personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF).
Officials said the helicopter may have crashed near the snow-bound Gujran Nallah in Gurez’s Tulail valley.
Search parties deployed
“Search parties of the security forces are reaching the snow-bound area for the rescue of the chopper crew. More details awaited,” a defence official said.
Initial reports suggested that the rescue teams did manage to reach the crash site in the afternoon.
