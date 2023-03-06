Pilgrims, locals clash in Himachal Pradesh's Manikaran

March 06, 2023 03:38 pm | Updated 03:38 pm IST - Shimla

“Four people were injured in a clash between pilgrims and local people during a fair in the Sikh pilgrim town of Manikaran in Himachal Pradesh,” officials said on March 6.

Certain remarks made by the two sides against each other triggered the clash on Sunday night which resulted in local people allegedly damaging the vehicles of pilgrims who retaliated by pelting stones on houses.

A 21-second viral video purportedly shows stick-wielding pilgrims pelting stones on the houses of local residents near the Manikaran Gurudwara.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said it was a conflict between youths and should not be given a religious colour. It is our duty to give security to tourists and pilgrims visiting the State, he said, adding, “We are all brothers and should stay united”.

“The locals alleged that the clash broke out after some pilgrims made unwarranted remarks against women while the tourists maintained that it was a comment by a local resident that led to the situation. Some of the people on both sides were under the influence of alcohol,” police said.

According to local people, it is not the first time that tourists have created ruckus and demanded that thorough checking of vehicles should be done to ensure that no arms are being carried into the State.

SP, Kullu, Sakshi Verma told PTI there was a scuffle between locals people and pilgrims reportedly from Punjab and four persons received minor injuries, about four-five vehicles were damaged and a case of rioting has been registered and investigations are under way.

“The situation is under control and there has been no damage to the Gurudwara premises,” she said. Following the incident, scores of pilgrims from Punjab blocked the road at Garha Maura in Bilaspur district alleging they were being harassed by the Himachal Police.

The Swarghat police reached the spot and tried to pacify the agitators. DSP Vikrant Bonsala got the road blockade lifted after an hour.

Following the clash the Himachal DGP Sanjay Kundu spoken to his Punjab counterpart Gaurav Yadav.” In a tweet, the Himachal Police said, “All tourists and pilgrims are welcome to Himachal Pradesh and H.P. Police assures hassle-free visit to all the tourists and pilgrims”.

“DGP Himachal Sanjay Kundu has spoken to Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav,” it said, asking people not to fall prey to fake news and rumour-mongering. The Punjab DGP also asked people to maintain peace and not to spread fake news.

"The situation is totally peaceful in Manikaran Sahib and I urge people to maintain peace & harmony. I have spoken to DGP @himachalpolice &@PunjabPoliceInd are working together to maintain Law & Order," the Punjab DGP tweeted. "Request citizens not to panic or spread fake news or hate speech," the Punjab DGP added.