Other States

Pile-up of vehicles leaves a dozen injured on highway in Rajasthan

more-in

Low visibility caused by foggy weather conditions near Behror in Rajasthan’s Alwar district on the Jaipur-Delhi National Highway led to the accident

More than a dozen people were injured when about 30 vehicles crashed in a pile-up because of low visibility caused by foggy weather conditions near Behror in Rajasthan’s Alwar district on the Jaipur-Delhi National Highway on Thursday.

The injured persons, who were shifted to a hospital in the Neemrana town, were discharged by noon after primary medical aid. The vehicles which collided in front of a hotel outside Dooghera village included cars, SUVs, trucks and trailer trucks.

Police reached the spot after getting the information and rescued those injured. A team of the National Highways Authority of India assisted the police officials in removing the vehicles damaged in the accident, which had led to a massive traffic jam on the highway.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Jaipur
Delhi
road accident
accident (general)
Rajasthan
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 2, 2020 1:41:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/pile-up-of-vehicles-leaves-a-dozen-injured-on-highway-in-rajasthan/article30458675.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY