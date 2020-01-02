Pile-up of vehicles leaves a dozen injured on highway in Rajasthan

More than a dozen people were injured when about 30 vehicles crashed in a pile-up because of low visibility caused by foggy weather conditions near Behror in Rajasthan’s Alwar district on the Jaipur-Delhi National Highway on Thursday.

The injured persons, who were shifted to a hospital in the Neemrana town, were discharged by noon after primary medical aid. The vehicles which collided in front of a hotel outside Dooghera village included cars, SUVs, trucks and trailer trucks.

Police reached the spot after getting the information and rescued those injured. A team of the National Highways Authority of India assisted the police officials in removing the vehicles damaged in the accident, which had led to a massive traffic jam on the highway.