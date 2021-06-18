Other States

PIL seeks virus death records in Odisha

Nishikant Mishra, a senior advocate, has moved Orissa High Court seeking records of all COVID-19 deaths in the State.

“A year after battling with COVID-19 pandemic successfully, Odisha appears to have failed during the second wave for which the infection has spread deep into rural areas with higher positivity rates. The State government is trying to hide its incapability by suppressing actual COVID-19 deaths,” mentioned Mr. Mishra,, also a spokesperson of the State Congress, in the petition.

“The government said only 133 persons had died of COVID-19 in the month of April. The field reports, however, suggested that more people had died than the official figure,” he pointed out.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 18, 2021 11:23:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/pil-seeks-virus-death-records-in-odisha/article34853495.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY