PIL filed in Mizoram against Assam blockade

People are facing hardship because of the protest in Barak Valley, says petitioner

The Mizoram Bar Association on Tuesday filed a public interest litigation before the Aizawl bench of the Gauhati High Court against the economic blockade on National Highway 306 in Assam.

Locals in southern Assam’s Barak Valley imposed the indefinite blockade on the highway — Mizoram’s lifeline — after six Assam policemen and a civilian were killed in firing after a flare-up on the boundary between the two northeastern States on July 26.

“We had written to the Centre and the governments of Assam and Mizoram regarding the blockade of NH 306. We did not receive any response, and in view of the hardship faced by the people of Mizoram, we felt it necessary to file the PIL,” association’s president Anil Rinliana Malhotra said.

General secretary, R. Lalhmingmawia referred to an April 9 judgement by the Supreme Court which said public roads cannot be blocked during protests and there should be free flow of traffic.

“Damaging railway track is a violation of the fundamental rights besides going against The Indian Railway Act of 1989,” he said.

Protesters in Assam had uprooted some stretches of the Silchar (Assam)-Bairabi (Mizoram) track following the July 26 incident.