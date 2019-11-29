PIL against Anand Kumar dismissed

The Gauhati High Court on Thursday dismissed the public interest litigation against Anand Kumar of Super-30 fame and asked the petitioners to approach a court that has jurisdiction over Bihar’s capital Patna.

Mr. Kumar sought an apology for not appearing before the court on Tuesday and deposited ₹50,000 as ordered to the petitioners — students studying at IIT and their guardians — who claimed that he had cheated them in the name of Super 30.

The petitioners’ advocate said many students from the Northeast and other parts of India approach Mr. Kumar every year in “full faith and hope” that he will help them in qualifying the IIT entrance exam through Super-30. But Mr. Kumar admitted them in Ramanujam School of Mathematics, his coaching institute, by charging ₹33,000 per student.

Mr. Kumar was also charged with claiming that the students who succeed through his institute are Super-30 products without disclosing the names of such IIT-qualified students till date.

Affidavits by students

The Division Bench of Chief Justice Ajai Lamba and Justice A.M. Bazarburah took note of affidavits filed by other students against Mr. Kumar as well as former Bihar Police chief Abhayanand — he co-founded Super-30 but parted ways with Mr Kumar in 2008 — and asked the petitioners to approach the court that has jurisdiction over Patna.