Pigs die of suspected hog cholera in Meghalaya

Suspected hog cholera has killed at least a dozen pigs across two districts of Meghalaya. This coincided with the death of more than 2,900 pigs in Assam due to African swine fever (AFS), a first in the Indian subcontinent.

Also read: African swine fever kills 2900 pigs in Assam

Officials in Meghalaya have allegedly been silent on a possible outbreak of hog cholera, also known as classical swine fever. But pig farmers said the disease, a fairly common one, has struck a village each in East Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi districts.

“I am not authorised to speak to the media. Talk to the government,” said G.M.R.K. Marak, Meghalaya’s Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, when contacted in State capital Shillong.

Sales stopped

The Khasi Jaintia Pig Association said it was worried about the possibility of hog cholera spreading. “We have decided to stop selling pork in the eastern part of Meghalaya for two weeks from today (Wednesday),” a member of the association said.

Meanwhile, the Assam government has formed high-level committees in six AFS-hit districts as well as at the State level to deal with the crisis. “We have not received reports of fresh pig deaths during the last 24 hours, which is a good sign,” said Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Atul Bora.