Pick-and-drop facility for jab beneficiaries

A pick-and-drop facility will be rolled out for the physically challenged people eligible for the vaccine by the Rewari administration from this coming week to ensure full coverage under the COVID-19 vaccination programme.

Emergency vehicles

Deputy Commissioner, Rewari, Yashendra Singh, said travel and other support would be provided to all physically challenged persons above 18 years so that they do not miss out on vaccine.

All Deputy Commissioners and Civil Surgeons in the State would implement this outreach programme.

Those persons requiring assistance would be transported to nearby camp sites and back home in the 112 Emergency Response Support System vehicles provided to the Deputy Commissioners for this purpose.

May 29, 2021

