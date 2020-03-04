Photojournalist stabbed to death over financial dispute in Telangana

A 38-year-old photojournalist was allegedly stabbed to death and another injured by a man over a financial dispute in Mulugu district in Telangana, the police said on Tuesday.

Bommineni Sunil Reddy, a senior photojournalist and treasurer of Warangal press club, and his friend, a money lender, were attacked by the owner of a bakery in Pasra village on Monday, when they had gone to recover the outstanding dues from him.

While they were discussing the repayment, an argument broke out between them and the bakery owner suddenly stabbed Reddy and his friend with a kitchen knife.

Following information, police reached the spot and shifted them to a government hospital.

While Reddy was declared brought dead, the money lender was said to be in a critical state, police said.