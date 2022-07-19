Other States

Phone tapping | Former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey appears before Enforcement Directorate again

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey. File | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI New Delhi July 19, 2022 13:18 IST
Updated: July 19, 2022 13:24 IST

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi for the second day on July 19 for questioning in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged illegal phone tapping of NSE employees, officials said.

This is the second consecutive day that the retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer is being questioned by the federal probe agency in this case.

Like Monday, the officer will continue to reply to questions on the business and operations of a firm floated by him for security audit of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and his statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, they said.

Mr. Pandey, a 1986-batch officer, retired from service on June 30. Before his four-month stint as Mumbai's commissioner of police, he served as the acting Maharashtra Director General of Police.

CBI had said on Monday that it questioned Mr. Pandey and another former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh in connection with the ₹100 crore extortion allegations against former Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Mr. Pandey is facing two ED and Central Bureau of Investigation FIRs — illegal interception of phones of NSE employees by iSec Services Private Limited, a company founded by him and violation of Securities and Exchange Board of India guidelines in conducting NSE's system audit. He has been questioned early this month by the ED in the alleged co-location scam at the NSE.

