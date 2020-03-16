Phase one of Census-2021, NPR to start in Haryana from May 1

CHANDIGARH

In Haryana, the first phase of Census–2021, which includes house listing and housing census will be conducted from ensuing May 1 to June 15, during which the National Population Register (NPR) will also be updated.

The second phase, which includes population enumeration, will be conducted from February 9, 2021, to February 28 with a revisional round from March 1 to 5, said an official statement on Monday.

The five-day training programme of 21 field trainers for Census-2021 has started in Panchkula. “During the training, all the concepts cum definitions of house listing and housing census and National Population Register would be explained in detail,” said the statement.

It said the Census is being conducted in digital mode for the first time, where the enumerators would be capturing the data through specially designed mobile apps. All the activities and progress would be monitored on a real-time basis through the Census Monitoring and Management System (CMMS), a portal specially designed for this purpose,” it said.