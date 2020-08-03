Phase 1 of new Ayodhya station to be completed by June: Railways

The first phase of the new Ayodhya station, modelled on the Ram temple, will be completed by June with state-of-the-art facilities for passengers travelling to the birthplace of Lord Ram, the Railways said on August 2.

In the first phase, the development work on platform number 1, 2/3, and development of current circulating and holding areas will be completed, Northern Railways General Manager Rajiv Chaudhary said.

Sanctioned in 2017-18 at a cost of ₹80 crore, the Ayodhya railway station will be constructed at a cost of around ₹104 crore, Mr. Chaudhary said.

“The first phase of the new Ayodhya station will be completed by June 2021,” he said.

Second phase

In the second phase, the construction of the new station building and other facilities will be undertaken, the statement said.

These include renovation of the internal and external premises of the station to increase the available facilities such as expansion of the number of ticket counters and waiting room, and addition of three restrooms with air-conditioning facility, 17-bed male dormitory with toilet and 10-bed female dormitory with toilet.

Other facilities, including an additional footbridge, food plaza, shops and additional toilets, are being planned. Apart from these, the tourist centre, taxi booth, Shishu Vihar will be made available.

Construction of a well-equipped building with the latest and modern passenger facilities is in progress, the statement noted.

“This station building is being constructed by the RITES,” it added.

The design of the railway station temple complete with domes, long shikhars and towering pillars has been conceptualised with the temple town in mind. Once completed, the station will have a built up area of 1,000,00 sq feet.

The groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple is scheduled to be held on August 5 in Ayodhya and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be in attendance.