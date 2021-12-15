Pharmacy destroyed in Manipur bomb attack

IMPHAL:

15 December 2021 12:21 IST

A pharmacy was completely destroyed in a powerful bomb attack at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday in Imphal east district.

Within minutes of the incident, police commandos at the Porompat police station rushed to the shop located on the Khurai Tinseed road. There was no casualty and no arrests had been made, police sources said.

Police said that the explosion was so powerful that the iron shutter of the shop was blown several metres away. Shrapnel hit the shops across the road. The blast triggered a raging fire which burned the medicines, furniture and other items to cinders.

Police have registered a case and investigation is under way.

Last month, a bomb was planted at Bobby pharmacy shop reportedly by the outlawed National Revolutionary Front, Manipur, police sources said. In a press release, the outfit said that the owner of the pharmacy, Moirangthem Bobby, 40, of Singjamei Khetri Leikai “was dealing in narcotics drugs”.