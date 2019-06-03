PG quota row: open category students to move SC again

In a bid to start the Maharashtra postgraduate medical admission procedure afresh, the open category aspirants will move the Supreme Court yet again on Monday. Meanwhile, aspirants who had applied through the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota, are knocking on the doors of the State government seeking justice.

The Supreme Court had, on May 30, stayed the 10% EWS quota on postgraduate medical admissions for the current academic year. A day later, the open category aspirants had moved court again, seeking an extension to the State medical admission procedure and disqualification of a list issued by the CET Cell late on May 30.

On May 31, the CET Cell put out a revised admission schedule till June 4 and a reshuffled list of students as per merit. However, aspirants from the open category, in a letter submitted on Saturday, asked the cell to conduct the counselling process again and provide a fresh seat matrix.

Dr. Sagar Sarda, one of the petitioners, said there was no clarity over the upgrade of seats for the open category candidates and those who had retained the seats allotted to them on filling the ‘status retention’ forms.

“When the EWS quota was applicable, there were few or no seats for open category students in certain branches and hospitals. As a result, candidates not apply for them. With the quota gone, there are more seats for us. But those who have already chosen seats elsewhere are unable to be a part of the procedure. Before the verdict, some had to fill their status retention forms. At least those who filled the forms two days ago should be considered,” he said.

Meanwhile, aspirants from the EWS category have demanded that the State government hear their pleas and help them secure the seats they had bagged under the quota. The students said that with the elections having ended, ministers are now unwilling to meet them.

‘Residency started’

“Many of us had already finished a month of our residency when the verdict came in. Now, some of us have been given a low-level college. At the State rank of 763, I had received general surgery in KEM Hospital, Parel, but I am now being moved to Government Medical College, Miraj. We were getting a DNB seat, but had applied in the State because of the quota,” Dr. Gajanan Pande, an aspirant from the EWS category, said.

Meanwhile, CET Cell Commissioner Anand Rayate said they are following the Supreme Court order and will require at least 10 to 15 days to implement the demands made by students.

“We have reshuffled and reallotted the seats as per merit. Those who have already left the process or have retained their allotted seats cannot be considered as per our rules. If we have to take them all over again, we will have to re-register them. How can I get the information about those who may have taken admissions in All India rounds, Diplomate of National Board or deemed universities?” he asked.

“And if we have to restart the procedure, we will require at least 10 to 15 days. We have sent the letter written by the students to the government and our law and judiciary department, and have sought permission from the medical education and drug department to permit all those eligible students who were registered in admission process at the initial stage,” he said.