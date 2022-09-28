Other States

PFI was planning 'something serious' in Maharashtra, says CM Eknath Shinde; welcomes Centre's decision to ban it

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. File

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on September 28 welcomed the Union government's decision to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI), which has allegedly been involved in a series of violence and said it has come to light that the organisation was planning "something serious" in the State.

Also Read
PFI in the cross hairs of security and intel agencies since 2010

The organisation members had also tried to disturb peace in Pune, but swift police action foiled their bid, Mr. Shinde told reporters in Nashik and thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the step to ban PFI and its several associates for five years.

"The PFI and its allied organisations were found to be involved in serious crimes. The organisation recently became active in terror-funding, murders, insulting the Constitution, disturbing the social harmony and unity of the country. It has also surfaced that the organisation was planning something serious in Maharashtra as well," the CM said.

Also read | Violent front: On the Popular Front of India

"The plans of anti-social elements to undertake anti-national activities and divide the society will never succeed,” he added.

More than 150 people allegedly linked to the PFI were detained or arrested in raids across seven States on Tuesday, five days after a similar pan-India crackdown against the 16-year-old group had led to the arrest of more than a hundred of its activities and seizure of several dozen properties.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Maharashtra
Mumbai
politics (general)
Pune
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 28, 2022 12:00:09 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/pfi-was-planning-something-serious-in-maharashtra-says-cm-eknath-shinde-welcomes-centres-decision-to-ban-it/article65945134.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY