HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PFI operative, wanted by NIA, nabbed in Bihar

He was arrested in a joint operation by Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Patna and the district police

July 20, 2023 07:31 am | Updated 07:31 am IST - Patna

Amit Bhelari

The Bihar Police on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, arrested an active member of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in East Champaran district. Yakub, alias Sultan alias Usman, is wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the Phulwari Sharif terror module case.

Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters) Jitendra Singh Gangwar said that after interrogation by the local police, he was handed over to the NIA.

He was nabbed in a joint operation by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Patna and the district police team from Chakia police station area. Yakub was a PFI trainer, who has been on the radar of the NIA and the ATS ever since a terror network was busted in Phulwari Sharif locality of Patna last year.

A video has emerged of Yakub giving martial arts training to members of the banned organisation, East Champaran Superintendent of Police (SP) Kantesh Kumar Mishra said.

Investigating agencies had raided Yakub’s house a few months ago and during the raids many documents were recovered.

“A case is already registered against him by the NIA. On the basis of the information received from Patna ATS, a joint operation was conducted after which he was nabbed from Chakia. A communal violence case was registered against him in Chakia police station. His arrest is an important breakthrough and he is being interrogated, Mr. Mishra said.

Related Topics

terrorism (crime) / arrest / Bihar

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.