PFI operative, wanted by NIA, nabbed in Bihar

July 20, 2023 07:31 am | Updated 07:31 am IST - Patna

The Bihar Police on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, arrested an active member of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in East Champaran district. Yakub, alias Sultan alias Usman, is wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the Phulwari Sharif terror module case.

Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters) Jitendra Singh Gangwar said that after interrogation by the local police, he was handed over to the NIA.

He was nabbed in a joint operation by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Patna and the district police team from Chakia police station area. Yakub was a PFI trainer, who has been on the radar of the NIA and the ATS ever since a terror network was busted in Phulwari Sharif locality of Patna last year.

A video has emerged of Yakub giving martial arts training to members of the banned organisation, East Champaran Superintendent of Police (SP) Kantesh Kumar Mishra said.

Investigating agencies had raided Yakub’s house a few months ago and during the raids many documents were recovered.

“A case is already registered against him by the NIA. On the basis of the information received from Patna ATS, a joint operation was conducted after which he was nabbed from Chakia. A communal violence case was registered against him in Chakia police station. His arrest is an important breakthrough and he is being interrogated, Mr. Mishra said.