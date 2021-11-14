Petrol pump owners on one-day strike in Haryana on November 15

Reduction of VAT and increase in dealers’ commission are among their demands

The petrol pump owners in Haryana have announced a 24-hour-long strike from Monday morning seeking reduction of Value Added Tax on diesel and petrol to bring the rates on par with Punjab and an increase in the dealers’ commission, among other things.

The pumps will remain shut from 6 a.m. onwards on the call given by the All-Haryana Petroleum Dealers Association and the Petroleum Dealers Welfare Association of Haryana.

Illegal use of base oil

Rakesh Kumar, vice-president, All-Haryana Petroleum Dealer Association, told The Hindu that one of their four demands is a curb on the illegal use of base oil as motor fuel. He said base oil was the waste derivate of the diesel and other oils and used in industrial applications, but after the spike in fuel prices, its illegal sale as a motor fuel had increased significantly.

“The illegal use not only causes financial loss to the dealers due to fall in demand but also damages parts of vehicles and is highly polluting.”

He also said the Government had reduced the excise duty and the VAT on petrol and diesel without prior notice causing huge loss to them on their existing stock and demanded compensation for it. A dealer, on condition of anonymity, said fuel retailers operating at wafer thin margins were subjected to sudden price shocks of around ₹12 per litre on petrol and diesel.

“The dealers are expected to keep their underground tanks full in view of month end and Deepavali holidays, so everyone was holding huge inventories running into lakhs of litres at each outlet in the city and on the highways. The Government should have announced plans to reduce taxes from a specific date so that the dealers could plan optimum stock levels on the cut-off date,” said the owner.

On the other demands, Mr. Kumar said: “In 2017, the Government promised to increase the dealers’ commission every six months but has not kept its word narrowing our margins. The costs have escalated but the commission has not been increased. Also, the diesel and petrol in Punjab are cheaper compared to Haryana causing loss to the owners in the border areas. The Haryana Government must reduce VAT to bring it on par with Punjab.”