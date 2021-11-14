Other States

Petrol pump owners on one-day strike in Haryana on Monday

The pumps will remain shut from 6 a.m. onwards on the call given by the All-Haryana Petroleum Dealers Association and the Petroleum Dealers Welfare Association of Haryana.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

The petrol pump owners in Haryana have announced a 24-hour-long strike from Monday morning seeking reduction of Value Added Tax on diesel and petrol to bring the rates on par with Punjab and an increase in the dealers’ commission, among other things.

The pumps will remain shut from 6 a.m. onwards on the call given by the All-Haryana Petroleum Dealers Association and the Petroleum Dealers Welfare Association of Haryana.

Illegal use of base oil

Rakesh Kumar, vice-president, All-Haryana Petroleum Dealer Association, told The Hindu that one of their four demands is a curb on the illegal use of base oil as motor fuel. He said base oil was the waste derivate of the diesel and other oils and used in industrial applications, but after the spike in fuel prices, its illegal sale as a motor fuel had increased significantly.

“The illegal use not only causes financial loss to the dealers due to fall in demand but also damages parts of vehicles and is highly polluting.”

He also said the Government had reduced the excise duty and the VAT on petrol and diesel without prior notice causing huge loss to them on their existing stock and demanded compensation for it. A dealer, on condition of anonymity, said fuel retailers operating at wafer thin margins were subjected to sudden price shocks of around ₹12 per litre on petrol and diesel.

“The dealers are expected to keep their underground tanks full in view of month end and Deepavali holidays, so everyone was holding huge inventories running into lakhs of litres at each outlet in the city and on the highways. The Government should have announced plans to reduce taxes from a specific date so that the dealers could plan optimum stock levels on the cut-off date,” said the owner.

On the other demands, Mr. Kumar said: “In 2017, the Government promised to increase the dealers’ commission every six months but has not kept its word narrowing our margins. The costs have escalated but the commission has not been increased. Also, the diesel and petrol in Punjab are cheaper compared to Haryana causing loss to the owners in the border areas. The Haryana Government must reduce VAT to bring it on par with Punjab.”


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles

Gurugram automotive workers, farmers’ unions join forces

Congress to go it alone in 2022 U.P. polls: Priyanka Gandhi

Schools shut in 4 districts of Haryana near Delhi for 3 days due to air pollution

Potters to assist Bharatpur’s clay griddle makers in upgrading kilns

TMC, CPI(M) target Centre over extending tenure of CBI, ED directors

Amravati situation under control: Minister

Madhya Pradesh government planning to purchase cow dung for making fertilisers, other products, says CM Chouhan

Kickboxers among 5 women missing for a week in Assam

Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal dispatches Bhagavad Gita to Rahul Gandhi amid Hindutva row

Tejashwi attacks Nitish govt. over murders in Bihar

Actor Sonu Sood's sister to contest from Moga in Punjab assembly polls

Withdraw Kangana Ranaut’s Padma Shri, DCW chief Swati Maliwal writes to President

20 Indian fishermen released from Pakistan jail; transported to Wagah border for handover on November 15: official

Maharashtra violence unfortunate, says Tripura Government

Priyanka Gandhi meets Mayawati to offer condolences on the death of BSP chief’s mother

BJP leaders from Punjab meet PM Modi seeking reopening of Kartarpur corridor

Nanded peaceful after violence in parts of Maharashtra; 35 held

Burnt body of abducted journalist found in Bihar’s Madhubani district

Gadchiroli encounter: Top Maoist leader Milind Teltumbde among 26 rebels killed, confirm Maharashtra police

Butterfly flaunting ‘India’ to get official status in Arunachal

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 14, 2021 10:18:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/petrol-pump-owners-on-one-day-strike-in-haryana-on-monday/article37493708.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY