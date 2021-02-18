Petrol price crosses ₹100-mark in Rajasthan

Following the continuous increase in the fuel rates for the last several days, the price of petrol on Wednesday crossed the ₹100-per litre mark (₹100.13) in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar district where the diesel price now is ₹92.13.
Rajasthan has one of the highest VAT rates on fuel among the big States despite the State government reducing it on both fuels by 2% last month.
The petrol rate touched the record high apparently because of transportation cost as the fuel is supplied to Sriganganagar, situated in northern Rajasthan, from Jodhpur and Jaipur depots.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had earlier this week blamed the Centre for the rising prices, pointing out that the State would lose an annual tax revenue of ₹1,000 crore by reducing VAT by 2%. He told the Assembly the Centre had increased the special excise duty in which the States did not have a share.
Petroleum Dealers’ Association president Sunit Bagai said the State government had increased the VAT on petrol and diesel by 6% each during the lockdown. The VAT, which was still high, should be brought down, as the high fuel prices would make the movement of goods costlier and increase the hardship of the common people, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath