Petrol cost cut by ₹25 a litre in Jharkhand

The concession will be given to those who have ration cards and will be limited to 10 litres a month

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday announced that petrol prices will be reduced by ₹25 per litre for two-wheelers. The new price will be effective from January 26, 2022.

He was speaking to presspersons as his government completed two years in power. The concession will be given to those who have ration cards and will be limited to 10 litres a month. The cash subsidy upto ₹250 per month on purchase of fuel will be given to beneficiaries through Direct Bank Transfer (DBT). According to an official of Jharkhand government, around 62 lakh people in the State will benefit from this scheme. Currently, petrol costs ₹98.52 a litre.

Earlier this month, the Delhi government had cut the VAT (Value Added- Tax) on petrol, making it cheaper by ₹8.

Mr. Soren’s party Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) came to power along with alliance partners Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal in 2019 by winning 47 seats in total 81-member State Assembly.