Persons with disabilities to get a month’s rations at home

The Maharashtra government will deliver one month’s rations and a health kit to the homes of persons with disabilities who cannot leave their residence.

“A special scheme is required for our Divyang brethren who cannot travel outside to fulfil basic needs. As a result, we will home-deliver one month’s rations, which include grains, pulses, cereals, rice and oil. Along with it, we will provide a health kit with sanitiser, a mask, a handkerchief, soap, Dettol and phenyl,” Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde said.

He said those persons with disabilities who are eligible for pension should be paid one month’s pension in advance.

The essentials will be supplied by the Divyang welfare fund of the respective district, Mr. Munde said. For those who can step out, the kit will be available at the nearest ration shop or a family member can get it without waiting in queue.

Those in need will also get home delivery of food in places where community kitchens are in place. Similarly, Divyang need not stand in queues at banks or credit societies, the minister said.

Mr. Munde said all district collectors have been directed to set up a helpline dedicated to persons with disabilities at the respective disaster management units.