Permanent jetty on India-Bangladesh river route in Tripura inaugurated

February 20, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Agartala

Tripura Transport and Tourism Minister, Sushanta Chowdhury, on Tuesday inaugurated a new constructed trade office and new permanent jetty on the Gumti River in Sonamura of Sepahijala district, 58 km south of here. This jetty is made for waterway trade with Bangladesh.

The opening of this jetty comes exactly three years after the site was visited by then Union Minister of State for Ships and Waterways, Mansukh Mandaviya. The Central government has also allocated ₹30 crore for dredging to improve the navigability of the Gumti River, making it easier for vessels to move through.

In February 2022, incumbent Union Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced plans to construct 10 floating jetties in Tripura to further boost trade with Bangladesh.

During his speech, Minister Sushanta Chowdhury expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support in the development of Tripura, asserting that the Sonamura jetty is the first official waterway route between India and Bangladesh in Tripura.

Currently, small, and medium-sized cargo vessels are operating with export-import materials along this river route.

