People will pull down BJP govts.: Bansal

Congress leaders and workers participating in a bicycle rally in Charkhi Dadri in Haryana on Saturday.

GURUGRAM

11 July 2021 01:10 IST

The government is not a protector but predator, says Cong. Haryana in-charge

Haryana Congress in-charge Vivek Bansal on Saturday said the people suffering from inflation, poverty and unemployment would pull the Central and State government down, adding that the government, which had harassed and exploited the peasants, was not a “protector” but “predator”.

Protest against inflation

Mr. Bansal was addressing a gathering of the party workers and the public in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri along with State party president Kumari Selja and senior leader Kiran Chaudhary as part of Congress’ State-wide protest against the rise in prices of petrol and diesel and cooking gas.

A procession was also taken as part of the demonstration through the city, which included bullock carts and mule carts along with a large number of cycles.

Advertising

Advertising

Attacking the Modi government for price rise, Mr. Bansal alleged that the country was suffering due to inflation, but Prime Minister Modi didn’t have ears to listen to grievances. Referring to the second wave of Covid, Mr. Bansal said there was no oxygen for patients, there were no beds in hospitals and helpless people were dying on the streets, but Mr. Modi’s focus was only on the tactics to grab power in West Bengal.

‘Voice of people’

Ms. Selja said the Congress would become the voice of the people suffering from inflation, poverty, corruption and unemployment. “Will fight the battle of the masses. The public is looking at us. The next government will be of the people,” said Ms. Selja.

She said that at the behest of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi, they have come out on the streets to protect the interests of the people. She asked whether anyone had ever thought that the price of petrol would exceed ₹100 per litre. She added that this was the result of the anti-people policies of the present government.

Ms. Choudhary said the large gathering at such a short notice was a clear indication that the government had lost the trust of the people.

“The government has ruined the poor, the farmers and the workers. This government has cheated every section,” said Ms. Choudhary.