People will give a befitting reply to Gehlot, says Poonia

BJP has started preparations for bypolls: Satish Poonia.  

Ahead of the Assembly bypolls in Rajasthan, BJP State unit president Satish Poonia on Saturday accused the ruling dispensation of “betraying” the people.

Bypolls due to deaths

The four Assembly constituencies of Rajsamand, Sahada, Sujangarh and Vallabnagar will go to the polls following the demise of their respective MLAs.

Addressing a youth workers’ meeting in Vallabhnagar of Udaipur, Mr. Poonia said people of the poll-bound Assembly constituencies will take “revenge from the Congress government for cheating them”.

He targeted the Ashok Gehlot government over farm loan waiver and jobs.

He said the youth will give a befitting reply to the Gehlot government in the bypolls for “playing with the dreams of the unemployed”.

Unemployment rate

Mr. Poonia said Rajasthan has the highest rate of unemployment in the country, which is more than 28%.

There are 12 lakh registered unemployed youths in the State, but this government could give unemployment allowance to 2.49 lakh youths only, he said.

Earlier, while addressing the media, the BJP leader said the party has started preparations for the bypolls.

