Other States

People throng petrol pumps in Srinagar after rumours of shortage

People standing in a long queue at a petrol station in Srinagar on Thursday.

People standing in a long queue at a petrol station in Srinagar on Thursday. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

Unprecedented rush was witnessed at petrol pumps across capital Srinagar in J&K on Thursday, following rumours of shortage and a likely crisis in the coming days in the country. 

Several petrol pumps were unable to cope with the rush. Long queues were observed in Srinagar since morning. “We had to inform the police about the unprecedented rush and seek security,” said a petrol pump employee in the city.

The crises forced the J&K administration to intervene and put the rumours to rest. “There is no shortage of fuel in Kashmir. There is no need to panic. People can refill at the Indian Oil Corporation Limited and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited,” Divisional Commissioner P. K. Pole said.

The Hindustan Oil Corporation Limited would also have sufficient stock of petrol and diesel by Thursday evening. People must not pay heed to baseless rumors, he added.


