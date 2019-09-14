People supreme, Naveen reminds MLAs

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday told State legislators that democratic dissent should not eclipse democratic decency under any circumstances.

Addressing the inaugural session of a two-day orientation programme for legislators, Mr. Patnaik said that democratic dissent is “a right, however, while exercising this right, legislators must not forget democratic decency”.

“The roots of our successful democracy lie in our people and their unflinching faith in democratic values,” added Mr. Patnaik.

“Every elected representative must understand this: whatever position you may be in, the people are supreme. Elected representatives should keep the common people at the centre of all their initiatives,” said the CM.

Stating that the primary function of the legislature is to make laws, Mr. Patnaik said an appetite for information and education on legislative procedures, and understanding of socio-economic issues and policies is beneficial.

“All our Acts and policies are essentially directed towards the greater public good. Legislators should endeavour to bring the Acts and policies to the public domain so that the people can be partners in the process of change,” he added.

‘Lead by example’

Stating that the legislators must lead by example. Mr. Patnaik said: “Simplicity should be at the core of our public behaviour. Leading a simple life can help us stay connected to the people.”

Odisha Assembly Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro presided over the inaugural session of the programme., which was organised by the Odisha Legislative Assembly in collaboration with the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Deputy Speaker Rajanikanta Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha, Leader of Opposition Pradipta Kumar Nayak and Government Chief Whip Pramila Mallick also attended the event.