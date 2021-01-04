Other States

People stage protest over death of man under mysterious circumstances in Uttar Pradesh

A group of people on Sunday staged a protest over the death of a 50-year-old man under mysterious circumstances in the Kandhla area of Shamli district, police said.

The family members of the man, Ombir, alleged that he died after being beaten by four policemen when they raided their house.

Superintendent of Police Sukirti Madhav Mishra said an enquiry has been ordered to find the reason behind the death of the man.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said.

Security has been beefed up in the area as a precautionary measure, police said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 4, 2021 6:05:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/people-stage-protest-over-death-of-man-under-mysterious-circumstances-in-uttar-pradesh/article33489455.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY