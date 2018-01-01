People of Bihar will get rid of lantern, says BJP

BJP leaders here rang in the New Year with cakes, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) said it would be celebration time only when party chief Lalu Prasad came out of jail.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited his native village and prayed for the State’s peace and prosperity in a temple.

Local BJP leaders reached the official residence of the senior party leader and Deputy Chief Minister, Sushil Kumar Modi, at 1 Polo Road with a cake. Mr. Modi cut it and said, “In the New Year, all government schemes will be freed from brokers and the people of the State will also get rid of the lantern [RJD’s party symbol].”

Mr. Modi met several party workers, leaders and officials on the occasion and distributed pieces of the cake.

But, a few yards away, on 10 Circular Road, the mood was one of gloom and despondence. To beat the chilly wind, Rabri Devi, wife of Mr. Prasad, who is lodged in the Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi after his conviction in a fodder scam case, and her two sons were sitting beside a borsi (earthen fireplace oven) while meeting a few party leaders and family members. “There is no happiness this year ... party will celebrate new year when Laluji comes out of jail,” Ms. Devi told mediapersons.

Elder son Tej Pratap Yadav hoped, “Laluji will soon come out of jail as people of Bihar want it … even God wills it.”

At the Birsa Munda jail, Mr. Lalu Prasad conveyed a message through some of his party leaders who visited him on Monday: “All party leaders and workers should visit Dalits, backwards and minority class people to rally them for a mass movement.”

The special CBI court will pronounce the quantum of sentence to Mr. Prasad and 15 others in a fodder scam case on Wednesday.