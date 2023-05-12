HamberMenu
People march in protest in subsidence-hit Joshimath

The demands include simplification of the process for giving compensation to the affected people

May 12, 2023 08:42 am | Updated 08:42 am IST - Gopeshwar

PTI
Labourers demolish a building which has developed cracks in Joshimath, in the State of Uttarakhand.

Labourers demolish a building which has developed cracks in Joshimath, in the State of Uttarakhand. | Photo Credit: AP

People in Joshimath affected by the land subsidence took out a torchlight procession in protest against the State government over compensation for their loss.

Holding torches in their hands and shouting slogans on May 11 evening, the group of people led by Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti convenor Atul Sati marched from TCP bazaar to Marwadi chawk.

The Samiti had last month withdrawn its 107-day-old sit-in protest after Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami assured them of concrete action on its 11-point charter of demands, Mr. Sati said.

"However, 22 days have passed since we got the assurance from the Chief Minister but no action has so far been initiated. We are left with no option but to re-start our agitation," he said.

The Samiti's demands include simplification of the process for giving compensation to the affected people and making public the report of a joint study conducted by various leading scientific institutions on the land subsidence crisis in Joshimath.

"People are disappointed. Not even 20 per cent of the affected people have received compensation. Land subsidence also continues. Worse times are ahead as monsoon is approaching," Mr. Sati said.

